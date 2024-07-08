MP Shocker: Toy Trader Consumes Poison Over ₹70 Lakh Fraud In Jabalpur, Blames Dealer In Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40 year old toy trader consumed poison over Rs 70 lakh alleged fraud related to a land purchase in Jabalpur, Madhya Paradesh. He posted a video minutes before attempting suicide, narrating his entire ordeal and blaming the dealer.

The victim was admitted to the district hospital at around 1am on Sunday night and soon was shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

#WATCH | #Jabalpur: Toy Shop Owner Consumes Poison Over Land Dispute After Posting Video On Social Media; Condition Critical#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/Qv1GLxhQrj — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 8, 2024

Read Also MP: Five From Sidhi District Killed In Building Collapse In Surat

According to information, the victim is identified as Afzal Ansari (40), a resident of Gohalpur in Jabalpur district. The 40 year old had a toy trading business. On Sunday night, while his wife and children were watching TV, Ansari consumed poison in the kitchen and later called his younger brother, Akbar, after vomiting.

Two videos released

Afzal released two videos before the incident. In one video, property dealer Kadir Khan can be seen agreeing to provide the land. In the other video, Kadir denies the same. Afzal explained that he had taken a loan to buy 5,200 square feet of land from Kadir Khan near Khajri Khiria in October 2018. Despite paying Rs 70.20 lakhs by January 2019, the land has not been registered in his name, and now the lenders are demanding their money back.

Recorded Video Before Suicide Attempt

Before attempting suicide, Afzal recorded a video in which he named those responsible for his act. Afzal's family revealed that he had borrowed around Rs 60 lakhs from his close ones for the land purchase and was distressed by their demands for repayment.

The police stated that they have not received any information regarding this matter but assured that appropriate action will be taken if a complaint is filed.

Following the incident, Qadir fled and is currently being sought by police. Authorities plan to record Ansari's statement once his condition stabilizes.

Property dispute led to a horror decision

According to information, the property deal was finalized in October 2018 for Rs 70.20 lakh, and the full amount was paid in January 2019. However, the registry was never completed, and the land’s actual size was revealed to be only 2200 square feet instead of the agreed 5200 square feet.