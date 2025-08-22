 Special Armed Force To Form Elite Unit For Indore Metro Security
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSpecial Armed Force To Form Elite Unit For Indore Metro Security

Special Armed Force To Form Elite Unit For Indore Metro Security

A dedicated company of the Special Armed Force (SAF) is being raised to secure operations of the newly launched Metro rail in Indore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Special Armed Force To Form Elite Unit For Indore Metro Security |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dedicated company of the Special Armed Force (SAF) is being raised to secure operations of the newly launched Metro rail in Indore. Officials said on Thursday that the process to constitute the unit is underway.

Indore recently became the 16th city in the country and the first in Madhya Pradesh to get a metro rail service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched its commercial run on May 31 this year.

Read Also
Youth Shoots Himself Dead After His Father Scolds Him Over Drinking In MP's Morena
article-image

The Metro project, conceived in multiple phases, will eventually cover over 31 km with 28 stations. The total cost is pegged at Rs 7,500 crore, out of which around Rs 1,520 crore has already been spent on the 6-km-long super priority corridor with five stations, where operations have begun.

Inspector General of SAF, Indore, has written to commandants in Indore, Jawra, Ujjain and Dhar, directing them to nominate suitable personnel for the new ‘Metro Company’. The IG has asked for names of constables to inspector-rank officers, specifically those aged between 40 and 45 years.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors

Format issued

A standard format has been issued by the IG, to be filled and sent back within a week. It seeks details including the name of the personnel, date of birth, age, date of retirement, total length of service, rewards and punishments received, along with the recommending officer’s remarks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Tragic! 4-Year-Old Dies After Hidden Snake Pops Out From Hole & Bites Him In MP's Chhatarpur

Tragic! 4-Year-Old Dies After Hidden Snake Pops Out From Hole & Bites Him In MP's Chhatarpur

Tenant Kills Landlady Over Susupcion Of Wife's Extramarital Affair With Her Son In MP's Chhatarpur;...

Tenant Kills Landlady Over Susupcion Of Wife's Extramarital Affair With Her Son In MP's Chhatarpur;...

VIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored

VIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored

Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At...

Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At...