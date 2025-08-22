Special Armed Force To Form Elite Unit For Indore Metro Security |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dedicated company of the Special Armed Force (SAF) is being raised to secure operations of the newly launched Metro rail in Indore. Officials said on Thursday that the process to constitute the unit is underway.

Indore recently became the 16th city in the country and the first in Madhya Pradesh to get a metro rail service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched its commercial run on May 31 this year.

Read Also Youth Shoots Himself Dead After His Father Scolds Him Over Drinking In MP's Morena

The Metro project, conceived in multiple phases, will eventually cover over 31 km with 28 stations. The total cost is pegged at Rs 7,500 crore, out of which around Rs 1,520 crore has already been spent on the 6-km-long super priority corridor with five stations, where operations have begun.

Inspector General of SAF, Indore, has written to commandants in Indore, Jawra, Ujjain and Dhar, directing them to nominate suitable personnel for the new ‘Metro Company’. The IG has asked for names of constables to inspector-rank officers, specifically those aged between 40 and 45 years.

Format issued

A standard format has been issued by the IG, to be filled and sent back within a week. It seeks details including the name of the personnel, date of birth, age, date of retirement, total length of service, rewards and punishments received, along with the recommending officer’s remarks.