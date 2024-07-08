MP: Five From Sidhi District Killed In Building Collapse In Surat

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five from Sidhi district, who had gone to earn a living in Surat, were among those killed when a 6-storied building collapsed there on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

All five live in Majholi police station area of Sidhi. Four of them are cousins from two families and worked in textile mills.

Majholi police station in-charge Deepak Baghel informed that the deceased were brothers Hiraman Kevat (40) and Lalji Kevat (40) and Shivpujan Kevat (26) and Parvesh Kevat (21), who were also brothers. The fifth deceased was Abhilash Kevat.

The residential building, which was in a dilapidated condition in Pal area, collapsed at around 2.45 pm on Saturday, as per police.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police personnel and fire brigade were involved in the rescue operation, the Surat police said in a statement.

After around three hours of operation, they managed to rescue a 20-year-old woman, named Kashish Sharma, and rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

The body of a man was pulled out on Saturday night and rescue teams later pulled out six more bodies from the debris, according to police.

Seven bodies were recovered from the debris in the operation that continued through the night. All the deceased were residents of MP and UP, police station inspector Jignesh Chaudhari said.