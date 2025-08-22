 VIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored

VIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored

According to information the matter might escalate to the Food Safety Department if the restaurant fails to provide an explanation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Alive Eelworm Found In Salad At Bhopal’s Vrindavan Dhaba, Customer’s Complaint Ignored; Video Surfaces | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A customer has complained about food contamination at famous Vrindavan Dhaba in Bhopal. He alleged presence of an eelworm in the ordered salad.

He recorded a video of the salald, with the worm cawling on the cucumber slice and shared it on social media. The customer accused manager of not taking cognisance of his repeated complaints.

According to reports, a youth ordered a complete meal comprising-- Dal Tadka, Sev Tamatar, Tandoori Roti, Papad and Salad on August 17 from Vrindavan Dhaba, located on Hoshangabad Road. As he unboxed the order, he discovered a worm in the salad. Disturbed by the incident, the youth immediately wrote an application to the manager demanding quality assurance of the food served in the restaurants.

Read Also
Customer Finds Dead Fly In Khichdi; Bhopal Consumer Forum Orders Vrindavan Dhaba To Pay Over ₹15K...
article-image

However, the manager overlooked the situation and denied any assistance in the matter. Patrons in the restaurant were equally shocked after witnessing the incident.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors

A video surfaced on internet, drawing criticism from netizen. They expressed anger and concerns, , urging the authorities to carry out strict inspections of the restaurant where hundreds of people dine daily.

Check out the video below:

According to information the matter might escalate to the Food Safety Department if the restaurant fails to provide an explanation.

Read Also
Parked Car Burns To Ashes In Minutes In MP's Umaria, Owner Suspects Foul Play--Video
article-image

This is not the first time that something like this has happened in Vrindavan Dhaba. Earlier in May 2025, Bhopal Consumer Forum ordered the eatery to pay a compensation of ₹15,130 to a youth, after he found a dead fly in his food.

Bhopal Consumer Forum, earlier had stressed on the eatery to maintain proper cleanliness in kitchen practices.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Tragic! 4-Year-Old Dies After Hidden Snake Pops Out From Hole & Bites Him In MP's Chhatarpur

Tragic! 4-Year-Old Dies After Hidden Snake Pops Out From Hole & Bites Him In MP's Chhatarpur

Tenant Kills Landlady Over Susupcion Of Wife's Extramarital Affair With Her Son In MP's Chhatarpur;...

Tenant Kills Landlady Over Susupcion Of Wife's Extramarital Affair With Her Son In MP's Chhatarpur;...

VIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored

VIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored

Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At...

Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At...