VIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored

Alive Eelworm Found In Salad At Bhopal’s Vrindavan Dhaba, Customer’s Complaint Ignored; Video Surfaces | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A customer has complained about food contamination at famous Vrindavan Dhaba in Bhopal. He alleged presence of an eelworm in the ordered salad.

He recorded a video of the salald, with the worm cawling on the cucumber slice and shared it on social media. The customer accused manager of not taking cognisance of his repeated complaints.

According to reports, a youth ordered a complete meal comprising-- Dal Tadka, Sev Tamatar, Tandoori Roti, Papad and Salad on August 17 from Vrindavan Dhaba, located on Hoshangabad Road. As he unboxed the order, he discovered a worm in the salad. Disturbed by the incident, the youth immediately wrote an application to the manager demanding quality assurance of the food served in the restaurants.

However, the manager overlooked the situation and denied any assistance in the matter. Patrons in the restaurant were equally shocked after witnessing the incident.

A video surfaced on internet, drawing criticism from netizen. They expressed anger and concerns, , urging the authorities to carry out strict inspections of the restaurant where hundreds of people dine daily.

Check out the video below:

According to information the matter might escalate to the Food Safety Department if the restaurant fails to provide an explanation.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened in Vrindavan Dhaba. Earlier in May 2025, Bhopal Consumer Forum ordered the eatery to pay a compensation of ₹15,130 to a youth, after he found a dead fly in his food.

Bhopal Consumer Forum, earlier had stressed on the eatery to maintain proper cleanliness in kitchen practices.