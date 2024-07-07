MP: Two Friends Hit By Train While taking 'Selfie' On Railway Tracks In Gwalior

MP: Two Friends Lose Life After Getting Hit By Train While Taking ‘Selfie’ In Railway Tracks In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The joy of taking ‘selfies’ on railway tracks ended-up tragically as two young men ended-up losing their lives in Gwalior. The matter came to fore on Sunday when the bodies were discovered by locals who immediately alerted the police.

According to information, two young men lost their lives while attempting to take selfies on railway tracks in Gwalior. AS per police the two deceased were identified as Nikhil Soni and Satyendra Gurjar, both residents of the same village and close friends.

As per police investigation, the locals saw the two friends trying to take selfies on the railway tracks when they were suddenly struck by an oncoming train, resulting in their untimely deaths.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter leading to the tragedy.

SP emphasized need of caution

Regarding the matter, Superintendent Niranjann Sharma emphasized the need for caution around railway tracks and assured that further actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with reckless behaviour near railway lines, urging everyone to prioritise safety over risky activities like taking selfies in such perilous locations.