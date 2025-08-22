Reeling Under Debt, Jabalpur Farmer Couple Jumps Into Bhedaghat Waterfall

Jabalpur's Farmer Couple's Bodies Found In Narmada River, Police Suspects Suicide Owing To Debt | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reeling under debt, a farmer couple jumped into Dhuandhar Falls of Bhedaghat Jabalpur and ended their lives. Police have recovered their bodies from Malakchhar Ghat and Panchavati near Narmada river.

According to police, the couple was missing since June 28, few after Union Bank Of India officials visited their home. Husband Dharmendra Patel along with wife Sandhya Patel left the house on their bike on June 28 and did not reach home, the police informed.

FP Photo

Police Found A Note Which Mentioned About Dharmendra's Loan While Investigating

Also, police found a note during investigation which mentioned about their loan of Rs 15 Lakh taken from a public bank. Later, bike of farmer Dharmendra Patel was found near Dhuandhar falls which arouse the suspicions on suicide by jumping into Narmada river.

On the basis of suspicion, the police continued searching for them and found their bodied floating in the Nramada River on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, both the dead bodies were taken out from Narmada and sent for postmortem.

The father of the deceased says, “He was not aware of the loan He got to know when UBI employees visited his house. Although, during the behavior of his son and daughter-in-law was normal and they did not seem troubled, but suddenly on June 28, both went missing and the news of their death was received.”

Currently, police is investigating further.