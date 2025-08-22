20-Year-Old Prisoner Injured By Lightning Strike Inside Chhatarpur Jail During Heavy Rain

Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old prisoner was injured after being struck by lightning inside Chhatarpur District Jail during sudden heavy rain on Thursday.

Mukim, son of Anwar, he was admitted to the district hospital ward for treatment.

Reports said several prisoners had gathered near the window to watch the rain when lightning suddenly struck, affecting multiple inmates.

Only Mukim required hospitalization. Dr. Ashutosh Chaturvedi confirmed that the prisoner was admitted for treatment, and police stated there were no burn marks or visible injuries on his body.

Efforts to contact District Jail in-charge Dilip Singh were unsuccessful, as his phone was switched off.

Weather records showed heavy rainfall in parts of the district: Chhatarpur received 48.3 mm, Bizawar 25 mm, Naugaon 24.8 mm, Rajnagar 5.4 mm, Gaurihar 2 mm, Baramalhara 1 mm, and Buxwaha 26 mm.

No rain was reported in Lavkushnagar. The district recorded a total rainfall of 132 mm, compared to the average of 16.6 mm.

Since June 1, the district has received 1,100 mm of rain, up from 575 mm last year.

Thursday morning saw a minimum temperature of 25°C and a maximum of 29°C.

The sky was cloudy in the morning, followed by bright sunshine in the afternoon. More rainfall is expected in the evening.