MP Horror: Dowry Harassment Victim Dies After Forced Acid Ingestion In Bhopal, Names In-Laws In Final Plea

MP: Dowry Harassment Victim Dies After Forced Acid Ingestion, Names In-Laws In Final Plea

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Ashoknagar, tragically passed away on July 5 at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal after suffering severe injuries due to ingesting acid. Her father claims that her in-laws forced her to drink acid as part of ongoing dowry harassment, the police said.

The deceased, Kiran, wrote a note before her surgery which reads, "I am writing this with full consciousness. If anything happens to me during the operation, my in-laws are to blame. They have troubled me greatly and tried to kill me multiple times."

Kiran also narrated who her in-laws starved her for five months, during which her father brought food for her. Her in-laws demanded ₹50,000 every month and confined her when the demand wasn't met. Her husband even threatened to sell her.

'Husband and mother-in-law forced acid down the throat,' Kiran alleged

According to information, eight months ago, Kiran returned her maternal home, distressed by the demands. Her father arranged ₹50,000 and sent her back. The next day, he received a call that Kiran had ingested acid and was in the hospital.

Kiran told her father that her husband and mother-in-law had forced the acid down her throat. Despite two surgeries, as Kiran's internal organs were severely damaged, she could not survive.

While in the hospital, Kiran recorded two videos, one 28 seconds and another 47 seconds long, reiterating her plea for justice. She named her in-laws as responsible if anything happened to her, urging for severe punishment.