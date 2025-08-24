 Old Money Dispute Erupts Into Gunfire, Chaos In Madhya Pradesh's Morena - VIDEO
According to information, the incident occurred in Pachbigaha area of Joura in Morena district

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday, where two groups ended-up firing gunshots, assaulting each other with rods and sticks over a money dispute.

As many as 9 are said to be injured in the incident. 

According to information, the incident occurred in Pachbigaha area of Joura in Morena district

Here, an old money dispute turned into a violent clash. The sound of gunfire and attacks with sticks and rods created an atmosphere of terror. This forced the shopkeepers to shut down their businesses and escape. Within minutes, the market got deserted.

Local trader Gangavishan Jain said that in the morning, some men demanded ‘terror tax’ from him and threatened to kill him if he refused. 

A few hours later, accused Anuj Sikarwar allegedly returned with around a dozen associates, attacking the shop with sticks and opening several rounds of fire. The sudden attack caused chaos, and several people were injured.

According to police, nine people from both sides sustained injuries. The injured include Gangavishan Jain, Ramnarayan Jain, Krishan Jain, Pradyumn Jain, Ankush Jain, Chintu Sikarwar, Dhruv Sikarwar, Pushpraj Sikarwar, and Ajab Singh Sikarwar. Jain’s condition is reported to be critical, and he has been referred to Delhi for advanced treatment.

SDOP Joura Nitin Baghel said that videos of the incident will be examined during the investigation to identify the accused. Police have assured strict action against those involved in the violent clash.

