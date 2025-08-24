 MP Shocker! Rape Accused Hangs Self After Victim Creates Ruckus
Police have registered a case and are probing abetment to suicide

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
MP Shocker! Rape Accused Hangs Self After Victim Creates Ruckus | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man named Faizan Hussain, resident of Tilajamalpura, committed suicide on Saturday night only a day after he was released from jail on bail in a rape and POCSO case filed by his girlfriend.

Faizan ran a tea and snacks shop in Putlighar. Last month, a 22-year-old woman had lodged a complaint alleging that Faizan had been sexually exploiting her since she was a minor.

She claimed he had promised marriage but later refused, following which he was arrested and sent to jail. High Court granted him bail on Friday, and he returned home the same evening.

She allegedly assaulted Faizan and threatened him with further legal action. Later that night, Faizan hanged himself in his room without leaving a suicide note.

Even after his death, the woman reportedly returned to Faizan’s home and continued arguing, following which police detained her and her aide.

Faizan’s brother Salman Hussain alleged that the complainant had accepted Rs 5 lakh to withdraw the case and pressured Faizan to marry. He claimed fear of re-arrest and constant threats pushed his brother to end his life. Police have registered a case and are probing abetment to suicide.

