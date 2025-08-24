 Madhya Pradesh: Hydroponic Weed Smugglers Posed As VIPs To Dodge Cops
Madhya Pradesh: Hydroponic Weed Smugglers Posed As VIPs To Dodge Cops

The revelation came in the wake of a major pan-India crackdown by DRI

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Hydroponic Weed Smugglers Posed As VIPs To Dodge Cops |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Drug smugglers linked to the international hydroponic weed trafficking racket posed as influential or well-off persons while travelling, deliberately using air-conditioned train coaches and avoiding suspicious behaviour, to stay under the radar of security agencies, officials said.

The revelation came in the wake of a major pan-India crackdown by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), code-named Operation ‘Weed Out’, which led to the busting of a hydroponic weed smuggling syndicate on August 20.

The entire travel and accommodation, whether in Bengaluru or Delhi, was arranged by a kingpin based in Delhi. After arrival in Delhi, the delivery was picked up immediately as the carriers stepped out of railway station.

The carriers said they never met the kingpin in person and only interacted via mobile phone. They were reportedly recruited through social media and paid between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per trip.

DRI officials said the smugglers' VIP-like travel behaviour was a deliberate strategy to avoid drawing attention or being stopped by police enroute.

