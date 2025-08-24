Madhya Pradesh: Constables Take Charge Of Police School Mess After Food Plaints |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mess operations at police training schools across Madhya Pradesh have been handed over to newly selected constables after repeated complaints about substandard food served during training.

Earlier, school staff managed food arrangements, but trainees alleged they were served diluted milk, watery dal, undercooked or burnt rotis and the cheapest vegetables available in the market. The trainees reportedly endured this due to fear and strict discipline during training.

Officials said that now, trainee constables themselves are managing food services through newly formed mess committees at all eight police training schools. These committees oversee everything from deciding menus to ensuring food quality and managing expenses.

Over 7,500 constables undergo nine months of training across these schools. No funds are provided by the government for their meals,as trainees cover the cost themselves. Previously, they were paying up to Rs 3,500 per month. Under the new system, this has come down to Rs 3,000–3,200, with improved quality and more nutritious meals.

Staff earlier responsible for food allegedly imposed arbitrary charges, forcing trainees to pay under compulsion. Now, the Superintendent of Police (SP) monitors the food process directly, and trainees are being educated on nutrition to ensure balanced meals.

Nutritious food plan

6:00 am – Morning tea

8:30 am – Breakfast: Milk and banana (compulsory), with poha, porridge or sprouted grains

11:00 am – Tea and biscuit

1:30 pm – Lunch: Dal, rice, vegetable, roti, salad, paneer sabzi at least twice a week

5:00 pm – Tea and biscuit

7:30 pm – Dinner: Dal, rice, vegetable, roti, salad, with kheer or halwa twice a week

‘Change showing results’

ADG, Training & Complaints, Raja Babu Singh said, "There were complaints from staff about the food arrangements in police training schools. This change has been made to improve the quality and quantity of food. This has improved the quality of food."