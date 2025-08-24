35 Spotted Dear Shifted To Kuno National Park From Kanha Tiger Reserve |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty five spotted deer were translocated to Kuno National Park from Kanha Tiger Reserve on Sunday. They were taken to Kuno in a specially designed vehicle. They will act as a prey base for cheetahs.

“Kanha has a large population of spotted deer,” deputy director, Kanha Tiger Reserve, Puneet Goyal told Free Press. According to a rough estimation, Kanha has 55,000 spotted deer.

Since last year till date, about 800 spotted deer have been shifted to Kuno National Park, Nauradehi Sanctuary and Gandhi Sagar National Park. Kanha has highest density of herbivore animals.

In October, forest department will launch a special campaign to catch black bucks from Shajapur district and shift them to Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Groping in dark

Satpura Tiger Reserve officials are groping in dark to arrest persons involved in poaching of a fully grown tiger. They chopped off one of the paws of tiger killed through a snare. The carcass was found floating in the backwaters of Tawa river near a revenue village situated outside Tiger Reserve.

Sources said that forest officials have received some lead into the poaching case and they are focusing on the suspect, who remains at large. Senior forest officials are keeping a close eye on the ongoing investigation into the case and taking every minute information from Satpura forest officials.