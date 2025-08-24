Message From Begums Of Bhopal: Lead A Clean, Drug-Free Life |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A caravan of women power was seen on the streets of the state capital on Sunday under Aagaaz-4 Women's Heritage Car Rally organised by Begums of Bhopal. The theme of the rally was blue, which sent out the message of a clean and drug-free life.

About 40 women, mostly from Bhopal, other parts of the country and also from Germany and Dubai, took part. Some of them were dressed in traditional attires.

The event was flagged off at the Drive-in Cinema located at Shyamala Hills. When the participants left in shiny SUVs, Thar, Gypsy, Army cars and luxury vehicles, the atmosphere was filled with the enthusiasm and zeal of women power.

Read Also MP Shocker! Rape Accused Hangs Self After Victim Creates Ruckus

Participants were given a special task in the rally. They had to reach five water bodies of the city and identify them. The women demonstrated their navigation skills by identifying Bada Talab, Khatlapura Ghat, Sarang Lake, Kaliyasot River and Shahpura Lake within given time.

They covered the journey of about 20 kilometres. The rally was navigated by Parvez Sharif and his team members Pooja, Savita Bhatia and Neha Sharif. Khadija Begum, Vandana Jangalwar and Nikita Dilori won the first, second and third prize respectively.

The participants won everyone's heart with their creativity and style in special categories a well. Najabia, Anshika Singh and Akanksha Induria became winners in the car decoration category. Parmila, Alvira and Mamta won in the best dressed navigator category. The youngest participant in the rally was Malak Yasir and the oldest was Amita Singh.