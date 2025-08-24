Overheard In Bhopal: MP Connections, IAS Officer's Husband, Unhappy With Posting & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Shattered Hopes, Officer Upset, Confusion Prevails, Efforts For Posting & More | FP Photo

MP connections

Anything happening in any part of the country has a connection with MP. The two persons who have generated a lot of discussions across the country have close connections with MP. An IAS officer who has been appointed as chief secretary of a state has close associations with the state. The sister of this officer is an IPS officer, and his brother-in-law is a senior IAS officer in the state. After the issuance of the order for this IAS officer for the post of chief secretary, many bureaucrats have set their eyes on MP. On the other hand, a senior officer, whose name is also being discussed across the country, has close associations with the state. After the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attacks, the Election Commission has hogged the limelight across the country. An officer in the Election Commission, who is in the limelight, has strong links with the state. A close relative of the head of the Election Commission is a senior officer in the state. A few people in the corridors of power were acquainted with this fact. But after the Rahul-EC combat, this officer has grabbed the public attention, so the name of the officer is also in the spotlight.

Song on Sahib

A song has been composed about an IPS officer who wants to get an important position. But it is not known to anyone whether the Sahib himself got the song composed or someone has written it on him. The song, consisting of full praise for the officer, is available on social media. Most of the officials of the police department do not agree with the words of the song. The perception of the Sahib among his colleagues falls short of expectations. It is also said that the officer is in the habit of delivering lectures in different institutions. Whenever he goes to any institution to deliver a lecture, the song is played before he starts speaking. The song has surprised many of his colleagues. These officers say they have come to know only after hearing the song that the Sahib is such a great officer. The officer got a posting in the state capital with an eye on an important position. Most of the staffers in the police department wish that the officer should never get the position he is aspiring for. If he is appointed to this position, only God knows what will happen!

Officer’s husband

Charges of extortion have been levelled against the husband of a female IAS officer in a district. The woman IAS officer handles an important assignment. People in the district say before getting anything done through Madam, one must meet her husband. Without greasing the palms of the Sahib, one cannot get anything done through Madam. It is also said the Sahib has no level in terms of money. He accepts any amount of sweetener. Resentment is brewing among the villagers against the conduct of the IAS officer’s husband. The leaders of the ruling party and the opposition are angry with the extortion by the officer’s husband. A minister has been informed about it. The minister is not on good terms with the female officer. The minister complained to the head of state about it. As the issue went to the higher-ups, the people are waiting for her removal. The minister has decided to rest only after getting her removed from the district.

Search for collector

A senior leader of the ruling party is searching for a collector for his home district. He is on good terms with the present collector, but he wants a collector to do innovations in the district and work on some projects. As the politician does not consider the present collector efficient enough to handle any such important work, he is looking for a new officer. The present collector of the district also wants to go to an important district, so his transfer from his present place of posting is almost certain. To search for an efficient officer, the politician consulted another officer who was previously posted in the district, seeking the name of an officer for the district. The bureaucrat suggested the name of an IAS officer to the politician. But the officer, whose name was suggested to the politician, is not keen on coming to the district. This officer, too, wants to go to an important district. In the next list of transfer officers, it will be clear whether the politician got an officer of his choice in the district.

Enduring insults

The IAS officers do anything for a posting in an important department. A collector of a district recently made the same kind of efforts for getting a plum posting. The collector knows his tenure of service in the district is near its end. He may get a posting anytime. In the new posting, the chances of his getting the collectorship of any district are slim. So, the Sahib is lobbying for a new posting and even messing up with his old friends for it. The opposition recently held a big demonstration in the district. The Sahib is on good terms with some of the leaders who were organising the protest. Once the Sahib used to move around these people for posting. After the demonstration, the opposition leaders sought time from the collector for a meeting, but he refused to meet them to please his present political masters. The opposition leaders insulted him for his refusal to meet them. The Sahib hopes, keeping in mind the insult meted out to him by the opposition, the government will give him a plum posting. Because the Sahib will retire before the next election, he is not scared of the opposition.

Unhappy with posting

Two senior officers are not happy with their posting. Both want change in their place of posting. One of them is in a loop-line department. So, he wants to join a department better than his present place of posting. Although the Sahib is making efforts through his clout for a better posting, the head of state is against giving him any important assignment. Similarly, the other officer is holding an important position, but he thinks it is below his standard. The Sahib has always held important positions. So, he wants an important position again. During the head of state’s trip to a place, the officer pleased the boss. Bade Sahib also likes him. Thus, he is confident of getting an important place. He has already set his eyes on an important department, and he hopes he will soon get its command.