Fresh Tree Cutting On Hukamchand Mill Premises, Green Activists Livid | Arsh Khan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing battle to save Indore’s last natural forest patch on Hukamchand Mill premises took a serious turn after environmentalists discovered fresh tree cutting late on Saturday night.

The incident sparked widespread anger among green activists, who alleged that the administration was secretly destroying the city’s “lungs” to push forward its controversial plans.

According to activists Ajay Lagu, Arvind Porwal and others, three large trees were uprooted with the help of JCB machines on Saturday night. These trees were not ordinary. They had been numbered during a previous official survey of the premises as 2, 28 and 32, confirming their legal existence.

“The administration is acting in the dead of night to wipe out Indore’s natural heritage. These trees are not just wood and leaves; they are the lifeline of this city,” the activists said.

In response to the incident, the environmentalists have decided to intensify their agitation. A press conference will be held on Monday at 1:30 PM at the very site where the trees were cut, near the Shiv Temple on Hukamchand Mill campus.

“We chose this location deliberately, so that the city can see the reality of how its forests are being destroyed under cover of darkness,” the activists said.

The meeting will also serve as a platform to discuss the future course of action under the year-long “Jungle Bachao Andolan” (Save the Forest Movement). Experts will highlight the ecological, climatic and public health consequences of cutting down this natural forest, warning that Indore could lose a vital buffer against rising pollution and temperature extremes.

The activists alleged that the night-time felling reflected not just disregard for environmental norms but also a deliberate attempt to avoid public scrutiny. “This exposes the administration’s irresponsible and reckless approach towards both the environment and citizens. They are determined to enforce their flawed decisions at any cost,” said activist Arvind Porwal.