 Fresh Tree Cutting On Hukamchand Mill Premises, Green Activists Livid
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalFresh Tree Cutting On Hukamchand Mill Premises, Green Activists Livid

Fresh Tree Cutting On Hukamchand Mill Premises, Green Activists Livid

Activists battling to save Indore’s last natural forest patch blame administration for wiping out the city’s ‘lungs’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Fresh Tree Cutting On Hukamchand Mill Premises, Green Activists Livid | Arsh Khan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing battle to save Indore’s last natural forest patch on Hukamchand Mill premises took a serious turn after environmentalists discovered fresh tree cutting late on Saturday night.

The incident sparked widespread anger among green activists, who alleged that the administration was secretly destroying the city’s “lungs” to push forward its controversial plans.

According to activists Ajay Lagu, Arvind Porwal and others, three large trees were uprooted with the help of JCB machines on Saturday night. These trees were not ordinary. They had been numbered during a previous official survey of the premises as 2, 28 and 32, confirming their legal existence.

Read Also
Bizman Chirag Jain Murder Case: Accused On The Run, ₹10k Bounty Announced For Arrest
article-image

“The administration is acting in the dead of night to wipe out Indore’s natural heritage. These trees are not just wood and leaves; they are the lifeline of this city,” the activists said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces

In response to the incident, the environmentalists have decided to intensify their agitation. A press conference will be held on Monday at 1:30 PM at the very site where the trees were cut, near the Shiv Temple on Hukamchand Mill campus.

Read Also
Maintenance Case: Indore's Family Court Orders Full Income Disclosure
article-image

“We chose this location deliberately, so that the city can see the reality of how its forests are being destroyed under cover of darkness,” the activists said.

The meeting will also serve as a platform to discuss the future course of action under the year-long “Jungle Bachao Andolan” (Save the Forest Movement). Experts will highlight the ecological, climatic and public health consequences of cutting down this natural forest, warning that Indore could lose a vital buffer against rising pollution and temperature extremes.

The activists alleged that the night-time felling reflected not just disregard for environmental norms but also a deliberate attempt to avoid public scrutiny. “This exposes the administration’s irresponsible and reckless approach towards both the environment and citizens. They are determined to enforce their flawed decisions at any cost,” said activist Arvind Porwal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Constables Take Charge Of Police School Mess After Food Plaints

Madhya Pradesh: Constables Take Charge Of Police School Mess After Food Plaints

India’s Closed Economy Still Limits Innovation: IIM-Indore Study

India’s Closed Economy Still Limits Innovation: IIM-Indore Study

Overheard In Bhopal: MP Connections, IAS Officer's Husband, Unhappy With Posting & More

Overheard In Bhopal: MP Connections, IAS Officer's Husband, Unhappy With Posting & More

Fresh Tree Cutting On Hukamchand Mill Premises, Green Activists Livid

Fresh Tree Cutting On Hukamchand Mill Premises, Green Activists Livid

Crores In Account But Two Accused Survived On Crumbs; Duo Worked For An International Drug...

Crores In Account But Two Accused Survived On Crumbs; Duo Worked For An International Drug...