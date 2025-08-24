Man Secures Government Job Using Fake Documents In MP, Draws Salary For 4 Years; Lawyer Also Booked With Prime Accused | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major case of fraud in government employment has surfaced at Central Government Press in MP Nagar where a man secured a job using forged documents allegedly prepared with the help of a lawyer.

Accused Amrit Ghote was working at Central Government Press since September 15, 2021, and drew monthly salary from the government for nearly four years before the fraud came to light. A case was registered in this connection at MP Nagar police station on Saturday night.

The fraud came to light after senior reader of Central Press Santosh Raikwar filed a complaint with MP Nagar police. During verification of employee documents, authorities found that Ghote had submitted forged documents to secure the job. After the revelation, the accused stopped reporting to duty and absconded.

Investigations revealed that Ghote was assisted by lawyer Rekha Jain who allegedly notarised and gave legal cover to the forged documents in 2021. Using these papers, Ghote applied and secured employment in Central Press.

Police have registered a case against both Ghote and lawyer Jain for committing fraud and forgery. MP Nagar ACP Manish Bhardwaj said special teams had been formed to trace and arrest the duo. He added that if found that the lawyer knowingly facilitated in making fake documents, strict action would follow.

Officials stated that Ghote managed to continue his job for four years without raising any suspicion, drawing a regular salary from the state exchequer. The fraud only surfaced during a recent round of verification, which exposed the forged records.

The police have also sought a detailed report from the department to strengthen the case. Meanwhile, the search for both accused is on.