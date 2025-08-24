AIIMS Bhopal Offers Private Ward At ₹2,200; Quality Care With Comfort And Convenience

AIIMS Bhopal Survey Shows Dental Caries In Over 70% Elderly In State | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS private ward offers a comprehensive set of facilities designed to ensure comfort and quality care for patients and their caregivers at Rs 2,200.

The rooms include attached washrooms, television, cupboards, phone facility and an attendant bed, creating a homely environment during the stay. To simplify transactions, bedside payment through UPI and card is available.

Medicines are delivered directly to the bedside by medicine runners, while dedicated runners carry laboratory samples from the wards, ensuring speed and efficiency. For diagnostics, portable X-ray machines are available for bedside examinations.

Wheelchairs and stretchers with trained hospital attendants are accessible at all times to support patient mobility. The regular arrangement of nutritious and hygienic food includes morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea, and dinner.

It also includes the facility of food for attendants. A fully furnished pantry with a microwave, electric kettle, and dining table adds convenience. A dedicated team of doctors and nursing staff is available round the clock to ensure holistic medical care.

Additionally, an aesthetically designed waiting area for attendants provides a calm and supportive environment. Through these facilities, the private ward at AIIMS Bhopal combines medical excellence with comfort, ensuring an effective and supportive healing experience for patients and their families.