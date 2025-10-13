 MP News: Living Separately Since 4 Years, Bhind Couple Patches Up After High Court's '30-Day Stay' Order
The court had directed the husband and wife to live together for 30 days so they could try to mend their relationship.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A couple separated for four years has reunited after the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court guided them to resolve their differences on Monday.

article-image

After this period, both informed the court that they now wish to stay together and will not go ahead with the divorce.

Rahul and Shweta (names changed), residents of Bhind, had been living apart since 2022 due to frequent disagreements. Their first divorce plea was rejected by the Bhind Family Court in 2023, after which Rahul filed a fresh petition in the High Court under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act.

article-image

As part of their settlement, both agreed that:

The wife will withdraw all criminal and civil cases against her husband within 15 days.

She will return the maintenance amount received from him.

They will live peacefully with mutual respect.

Neither will harass or trouble the other in the future.

The court welcomed their decision, saying its purpose is to promote peace, stability, and harmony in family life when a couple chooses to stay together.

