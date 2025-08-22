WATCH: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scinidia Gifts New Tractor To Youth For Saving Several Lives During Flood In MP's Guna

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scinidia Gifts New Tractor To Youth For Saving Several Lives During Flood In MP's Guna | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, gifted a brand-new tractor to a young man from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri for risking his life to save people during the floods in the month of July. He himself drove the tractor to deliver the surprise gift to the braveheart.

According to information, Girraj Prajapati, a resident of Lilwara village in Kolaras, spent the entire night rescuing villagers with his tractor-trolley during the floods on July 29.

In the process, his tractor broke down. Later, at a relief distribution programme, Girraj’s mother, Krishna Prajapati, requested help from Scindia. At that time, Scindia announced from the stage, “Girraj is not only your son, he is also my son now” and promised him a new tractor.

#WATCH | Union Minister Scinidia Gifts New Tractor To Youth For Saving Several Lives During Flood In Guna#JyotiradityaScindia #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #Guna pic.twitter.com/AN3KSOTH6m — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 22, 2025

Fulfilling his promise, Scindia personally drove the new tractor to his home and handed over the keys to Girraj amid applause from villagers.

Visiting the flood-hit village, Scindia also met affected families and assured them of full government support. He grew emotional while addressing villagers, saying: “In times of happiness, everyone comes to share a meal, but in times of crisis, only your own people will stand with you.”

He added that during the recent floods in Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar districts, he remained in constant touch with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as well as NDRF, SDRF, and Army officials to coordinate relief efforts.