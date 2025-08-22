 Tragic! 4-Year-Old Dies After Hidden Snake Pops Out From Hole & Bites Him In MP's Chhatarpur
A postmortem was conducted at the hospital, after which the body was handed over to family for the child's final rites

Friday, August 22, 2025
Tragic! 4-Year-Old Dies After Snakebite While Playing In Field In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old child died of a snake bite in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The child curiously put his hand inside a hole on the field while playing when a hidden snake bit him.

The incident took place in Chhapar of Satai police station area where the kid identified as Aditya, the son of Jitendra Rajput, was playing on the ridge of a field.

Suddenly he noticed a hole a small hole in the ground. Out of curiosity he slid his hands inside the hole unaware that a poisonous snake was hiding there. The venomous reptile bit the child on his hands, following which Aditya started screaming in pain.

The child's family, rushed to the spot and immediately took him to the district hospital in Chhatarpur. Doctors tried to save the child but despite the efforts, the child succumbed to the snakebite during treatment late in the night.

On Thursday morning, a postmortem was conducted at the hospital, after which the body was handed over to family for the child's final rites.

The tragic death of the child has created a sense of sorrow in the whole village, raising serious concerns about the surging cases of snakebites, especially during monsoon.

