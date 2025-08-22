Madhya Pradesh: Tent Cities To Come Up At 7 Tourist Destinations In State After Monsoon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tent cities will come up at seven tourist destinations in the state as part of Madhya Pradesh government’s tourist festival after the rainy season.

The tent cities with three-star facilities will be set up for 50 to 100 days between October 2025 and March 2026 in Orchha, Mandu, Tamia, Hanuvantia, Chanderi and Kuno.

Adventure and sports activities, cultural events, and health and wellness facilities will also be on offer to the tourists at these tent cities.

Orchha, Mandu, Tamia, Hanuvantia and Chanderi are known for their natural beauty and historical monuments. Gandhisagar has emerged as a water sports destination over the past few years while Kuno offers fun-filled holidays to wildlife enthusiasts.

The adventure activities to be organised at these destinations will include paragliding, hot air ballooning, river cruise, trekking and boating. Water sports and beach games will be organised at destinations with water bodies.

Yoga and meditation sessions and arrangements for Ayurvedic treatment will also be a part of the festival. Folk dances, classical music concerts and plays will introduce the visitors to the art and culture of the state.

The visitors will also be able to purchase handicraft articles and enjoy local cuisines. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will organise the festival.

According to Yuvraj Padole from MPTB, it has decided to enter into long-term contracts with private companies for setting up and running tent cities at these destinations. The contracts will now be signed for 5-10 years.

Tenders have been floated, inviting bids for tent cities in Orchha, Mandu, Tamia and Hanuvantia. The tent cities in Kuno and Gandhisagar will be set up by Gujarat-based Lallooji & Sons and at Chanderi by Sunset Reserves.

The bookings will start as soon as the tent cities are ready for occupation, most probably from October, Padole added.