Madhya Pradesh August 22 2025, Weather Update: State On Rain Alert; Heavy Showers To Lash Several Districts Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is seeing a strong spell of monsoon rains. The weather department has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in many districts.

According to the department, Sheopur, Neemuch and Mandsaur are under an orange alert for very heavy rain.

These areas may receive up to 8.5 inches of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Yellow alert

A yellow alert has been issued for Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat, where up to 4 inches of rainfall is expected. Other districts may see light rain with thunder.

Senior weather scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that a monsoon trough is passing through Datia and Sidhi, extending up to the Bay of Bengal.

Another trough is passing through central Madhya Pradesh, while cyclonic circulation is active in the southern part. Due to these systems, heavy rainfall is likely to continue for the next four days.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received 33.1 inches of rain since June 16, which is 6.1 inches more than normal for this period. The state’s average rainfall is 37 inches, which means 89% of the total seasonal rainfall has already been received.

Regions like Gwalior and Chambal have recorded good rainfall, with most districts crossing their seasonal quota. In contrast, many districts in Indore and Ujjain divisions have received less than half of their expected rainfall due to weak system activity.