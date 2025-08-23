 Horrific! 16-Year-Old Gang-Raped By Relative & His 4 Friends In MP's Datia; One Nabbed
One of the accused reportedly recorded the assault and threatened to release a video if she complained

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Horrific! 16-Year-Old Gang-Raped by Five Youths In MP's Datia, One Accused Nabbed By Police | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old student lodged a gang-rape case in Madhya Pradesh's Datia. According to her statement, she was allegedly raped by five youths who also threatened to release a video of the incident on social media on Friday.

According to her complaint, the victim visited Datia to buy clothes where she met a relative and his friend, who then took her to a jungle area called Udnu Ki Toria on a scooty.

article-image

According to the girl, three youths identified as Karan, Hargobind Pal and Pankaj were already present in the jungle. All three took turns to rape the minor. One of the accused reportedly recorded the assault and threatened to release a video of the incident on social media if she complained.

After the incident, the victim student reached the police station with her father, mother and aunt and lodged a formal complaint.

article-image

On the victim's report, the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and initiated investigation.

Datia SDOP Akanksha Jain confirmed that one of the accused, Hargobind Pal, has been arrested and a search is underway for the others.

