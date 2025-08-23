 'Will Chose Resignation Over Suicide,' Morena Inspector Rambabu Yadav Resigns Over 'Constant Harassment' By SP
This resignation has created an uproar in the entire police department

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
Morena Inspector Resigns Alleging Constant Harassment By SP; Says He Chose Resignation Over Suicide | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An inspector posted in Morena police lines, has submitted his resignation over 'harassment' by the SP.

According to reports, Inspector Rambabu Yadav posted in the police line resigned citing constant harassment of Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh. This resignation has created an uproar in the entire police department.

In his emotional resignation letter, Inspector Yadav wrote, that he dedicated blood and sweat to the department for 37 years. He completed the long journey from constable to inspector with hard work and dedication. However, he alleged that in the last 10 months, after the current SP took charge, he was subjected to “constant humiliation and mental harassment.”

According to TI Yadav, he was was punished for a unfairly punished over a death in a police station despite not being present at the time. He recalled all his good works in the department, including solving the Rithora robbery case and recovering weapons in the Jaura robbery case after working day and night.

While addressing, “When the entire team failed, I was given the responsibility and I achieved success. But instead of recognition, I was humiliated. Constant humiliation is like pushing someone towards suicide. I am not a coward, so I chose resignation over ending my life,”

In response, praising Yadav’s work, the SP said, “In the Jaura case, Rambabu did well, but this was the result of the entire team’s efforts. If I give credit to only one officer, it will lower the morale of others.” The SP added that he will personally speak to Yadav after the ongoing Shani fair duty concludes.

