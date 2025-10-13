MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath Meets Affected Families, Demands ₹50 Lakh From Government | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday met families in Parasia in Chhindwara district whose children died after consuming a contaminated cough syrup and claimed that an "administrative negligence" led to the tragedy.

The family members narrated their pain of losing their children. "Hearing the grief of the affected families brought tears to my eyes. This is not just a case of deaths due to consuming toxic cough syrup but killings caused by administrative negligence," he alleged.

Speaking to reporters, he blamed the state government for the deaths of more than 20 children, alleging that it allowed the use of the medicine manufactured in Tamil Nadu, without any testing.

According to reports, Nath demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible for the tragedy and asked the state government that the victims should get at least Rs 50 lakh as compensation.