 Madhya Pradesh: Man Murders 60-Year-Old Landlady In Chhatarpur City
Her daughter chasing the murderer was also attacked and injured

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Man Murders 60-Year-Old Landlady In Chhatarpur City | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tenant murdered his 60-year-old landlady with a sharp-edged weapon in Vishwanath Colony in the city on Thursday, the police said.

The man, Mahesh Rai, also attacked her daughter who sustained severe injuries. After committing the crime, the tenant ran away, and the police launched a search for him.

According to reports, Sarman Pathak, wife of late Suresh Pathak, was at home with her daughter, Priyanka. Mahesh, who was living in the house with his wife, entered the room of Sarman and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon.

When Priyanka tried to rescue her mother, Mahesh ran away. Priyanka chased Mahesh and tried to catch hold of him, but he injured Priyanka.

According to a neighbour Vidya Vishwakarma, Sarman’s son Babu was not at home at the time of the incident. On getting information, CSP Arun Mishra, Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Dangi rushed to the spot.

Mahesh and his wife have been living in the house of Sarman for one year. Mahesh who often stayed away from home was a drunkard. Although official sources were not able to provide any reason for the murder, locals said there was an alleged affair between Mahesh’s wife and Sarman’s son. Babu.

The alleged relationship between Babu and Mahesh’s wife may have been reason behind the murder, they said. The police are probing the case.

According to Mishra, the tenant of a house murdered his landlady and the weapon used for committing the crime was recovered. The police are raiding the probable hideouts of Mahesh, but the reasons for the murder will be clear only after an inquiry, he said.

