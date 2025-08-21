No PG Seats In Many Government Medical Colleges In Madhya Pradesh | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, especially the newly established ones, still do not offer postgraduate (PG) courses. These include medical colleges in Chhindwara, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Singrauli, Shahdol, Khandwa and Vidisha.

According to officials at Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, deans of medical colleges are required to apply for PG course affiliation.

The university processes the request only after it is approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The essential requirements for approval include adequate OPD strength, availability of hospital beds, sufficient staff and functional supportive departments.

As most of these colleges have only recently begun operating, their current focus remains on strengthening MBBS course infrastructure. PG courses will be taken up at a later stage once the basic facilities are in place.

Read Also Bhind Man Dials CM Helpline After Getting One Laddoo Instead Of Announced Two On Independence Day...

Meanwhile, PG seats have already been allotted in several older and better-equipped government medical colleges across the state.

These include 276 seats in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore; 251 in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal; 192 in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur; 166 in Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior; 132 in Government Medical College, Rewa; 60 in Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar; and 59 in Government Medical College, Ratlam.

Dr Nagendra Singh, medical superintendent of Shahdol Medical College, said that there are no PG seats in their institution yet. “Our priority is the MBBS course first. Then we will take initiative for PG courses,” he said.

Dr Ashok Khandelwal, vice chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, said that staff shortage remains the primary hurdle for PG affiliation in government colleges.

“OPD strength is not a major issue. Basic infrastructure includes OPD services, hospital beds and staff. Once a college dean applies for a specific department’s PG seat, we review and process the affiliation,” he said.

He said that deans of colleges in Chhindwara, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Singrauli, Shahdol, Khandwa and Vidisha have not yet applied for PG affiliation, as the required infrastructure is still being developed.

PG roadblock

No PG seats in 7 newly opened govt colleges

Lack of staff, beds, support depts delaying NMC approval

Focus remains on MBBS course development

PG seats available in only 7 established medical colleges.