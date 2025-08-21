Bhind Man Dials CM Helpline After Getting One Laddoo Instead Of Announced Two On Independence Day 2025

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district has filed a complaint on the CM Helpline after he received only one laddoo instead of two during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The man, identified as Kamlesh, said he was upset as the government had announced that two laddoos would be given to people after the flag hoisting ceremony, but at his place only one was distributed.

According to information, the incident took place in Bhind, where like many other places in Madhya Pradesh, Independence Day was celebrated with flag hoisting, cultural programs, and distribution of sweets.

People gathered in schools, panchayats, and public grounds to mark the occasion.

In most areas, children and villagers happily received two laddoos each, which has been a tradition during such events.

However, in Kamlesh’s village, the distribution went differently, and he decided to raise his voice by calling the CM Helpline.

Panchayat Secretary Promises to Make Up with a Box of Laddoos

When asked about the matter, the Panchayat Secretary said that they will make it up to him by giving him a one-kilo box of laddoos. His response added a touch of humor to the otherwise serious complaint.

The case has caught attention because it shows how closely people observe government promises, even during festive events. While some may find it a small issue, for Kamlesh it was about fairness and proper distribution.

Independence Day across Madhya Pradesh saw similar scenes of joy, patriotism, and sweet distribution, but Kamlesh’s complaint has made headlines for its unusual twist.