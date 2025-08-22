Mother, Son Die After Car Collides With Parked Truck On Four-Lane In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A mother and her son died after their car collided with a parked truck on the four-lane in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Kandi village in Orchha Road police station area on Thursday around 12 PM.

Three others, including a brother and sister, were seriously injured and referred to Gwalior after initial treatment at the district hospital.

According to reports, 45-year-old Santoshi Rajawat, her 27-year-old son Ashish Rajawat, 24-year-old daughter Akanksha Rajawat, 19-year-old son Ayush Rajawat, and another woman were traveling from Choubara village in Naugaon towards Panna.

Their car lost control near Kandi on the four-lane road and collided with a parked truck. Due to the high speed of the car, Santoshi Rajawat and her son Ashish died on the spot, while Akanksha, Ayush, and the other woman were seriously injured.

Police, including CSP Arun Kumar Soni and Orchha Road police station in-charge Deepak Yadav, reached the spot after receiving information about the accident.

The injured and deceased were taken out of the wrecked vehicle and sent to the hospital.

Due to the serious condition of the injured, they were referred to Gwalior for further treatment.