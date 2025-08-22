 Mother, Son Die After Car Collides With Parked Truck On Four-Lane In MP's Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMother, Son Die After Car Collides With Parked Truck On Four-Lane In MP's Chhatarpur

Mother, Son Die After Car Collides With Parked Truck On Four-Lane In MP's Chhatarpur

The injured and deceased were taken out of the wrecked vehicle and sent to the hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A mother and her son died after their car collided with a parked truck on the four-lane in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Kandi village in Orchha Road police station area on Thursday around 12 PM.

Three others, including a brother and sister, were seriously injured and referred to Gwalior after initial treatment at the district hospital.

Read Also
WATCH: Bhopal’s Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family’s 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished
article-image

According to reports, 45-year-old Santoshi Rajawat, her 27-year-old son Ashish Rajawat, 24-year-old daughter Akanksha Rajawat, 19-year-old son Ayush Rajawat, and another woman were traveling from Choubara village in Naugaon towards Panna.

FPJ Shorts
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 
'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Their car lost control near Kandi on the four-lane road and collided with a parked truck. Due to the high speed of the car, Santoshi Rajawat and her son Ashish died on the spot, while Akanksha, Ayush, and the other woman were seriously injured.

Read Also
Parked Car Burns To Ashes In Minutes In MP's Umaria, Owner Suspects Foul Play--Video
article-image

Police, including CSP Arun Kumar Soni and Orchha Road police station in-charge Deepak Yadav, reached the spot after receiving information about the accident.

The injured and deceased were taken out of the wrecked vehicle and sent to the hospital.

Due to the serious condition of the injured, they were referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'In Life & In Death,' Young Couple Ties Their Hands Together With Dupatta, Jumps Into Narmada River...

'In Life & In Death,' Young Couple Ties Their Hands Together With Dupatta, Jumps Into Narmada River...

Reeling Under Debt, Jabalpur Farmer Couple Jumps Into Bhedaghat Waterfall

Reeling Under Debt, Jabalpur Farmer Couple Jumps Into Bhedaghat Waterfall

20-Year-Old Prisoner Injured By Lightning Strike Inside Chhatarpur Jail During Heavy Rain

20-Year-Old Prisoner Injured By Lightning Strike Inside Chhatarpur Jail During Heavy Rain

WATCH: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scinidia Gifts New Tractor To Youth For Saving Several Lives...

WATCH: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scinidia Gifts New Tractor To Youth For Saving Several Lives...

Passenger Bus Gets Stuck On Flooded Bridge In MP's Guna; 2 Dozen People Evacuate Safely - VIDEO

Passenger Bus Gets Stuck On Flooded Bridge In MP's Guna; 2 Dozen People Evacuate Safely - VIDEO