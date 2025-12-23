MP News: Minister Prahlad Patel's Daughter Pratigya Patel Embarks On Narmada Parikrama To Draw 7-KM-Long Painting To Promote River Conservation

Cabinet Minister Prahlad Patel's Daughter Pratigya Patel Embarks on Narmada Parikrama To Promote River Conservation Through Art |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Pratigya Singh Patel, daughter of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Prahlad Patel, is undertaking Narmada Parikrama for river conservation. During her parikrama, she will create a massive 7-kilometer-long painting along the 1330-kilometer journey.

Pratigya Patel launched a unique campaign for Narmada conservation, weaving together faith, art, and environmental protection. With the aim of conveying a message of devotion to the Narmada River and responsibility towards the environment, Pratigya Singh Patel began her Narmada Parikrama journey on December 15 from Amarkantak, the source of the Narmada River.

During this journey, she will complete a Narmada Parikrama of approximately 1330 kilometers, which will take about two years.

During the journey, Pratigya Singh Patel will paint natural, spiritual, and cultural scenes connected to both banks of the Narmada River every 150 kilometers. All these paintings will be combined to create a massive painting approximately 7 kilometers long, which will be both a record-breaking achievement and a powerful message.

Another unique aspect of this painting is that it will not use acrylic or synthetic colors. Pratigya Singh Patel is using environment- friendly natural colours and adhesives, so that the message of environmental conservation can be conveyed through art as well.

A special mini-truck equipped with painting materials is accompanying the journey, continuously supporting this creative endeavor.

Pratigya Singh Patel says that the Narmada is not just a river, but our cultural, spiritual, and historical heritage. She explained that the Narmada Valley is also extremely important from a geological perspective. The marble rocks of Bhedaghat, the ancient rock formations of the Lamheta region, and the fossils found in the Narmada Valley, which provide information about ancient civilizations through carbon dating, all make the Narmada unique.

Giving a message to the youth, Pratigya Singh Patel said that whether you consider the Narmada as a mother or a river from a scientific perspective, in both cases, it is our responsibility to protect it. You don't throw garbage into your mother's lap, nor do you tamper with her very existence.

She appealed to the youth to choose the path of restraint and balance instead of consumption and to participate in the cleanliness and conservation of the Narmada River.