 MP News: Instagram Influencer Performs Dangerous Bike Stunts On Highway For Reel; Gets Challan, Shares Apology VIDEO
Police in Chhatarpur took action against Instagram influencer Aarti Sahu for performing dangerous bike stunts on a highway. In viral reels, she is seen riding hands-free, stepping on the bike, and losing balance amid moving traffic. A challan was issued, and police warned that such acts and videos invite strict legal action.

Updated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Instagram influencer Aarti Sahu was issued a challan after her bike stunt reel went viral on social media. She was seen riding the sports bike with her hands off the handles, along Chhatarpur highway just to record a 'cool' reel.

Following police action, Sahu also posted her apology video. She requested her 4 million (40 lakh) followers to abide by traffic rules and avoid such dangerous stunts.

In the reel shared on social media, Aarti Sahu can be seen riding a moving bike on the highway while performing risky stunts. At several points, she removes her hands from the handle, steps on the bike while it is in motion, and adjusts her goggles without looking at the road ahead.

During the video, her bike can be seen losing balance for a while, as she appears more focused on recording the reel than on traffic. Other vehicles are also visible on the road, making the situation even more dangerous.

Check out the video below :

After the traffic police issued a challan against her for violating traffic rules, Aarti Sahu posted another video holding the challan.

In the video, she says, “Mera challan kata hai yatayat niyamon ka ulanghan karne par. Agar aap bhi aise stunt karte ho, to aapka bhi challan kat sakta hai.”

Police have also warned that highways should not be used for such stunts, birthday celebrations, or any public events. They added strict action will be taken against anyone posting videos that show dangerous or illegal activities on public roads.

Such stunts pose a serious risk not only to the rider but also to the public using the road. Posting such videos on social media can also influence others, especially young people, to copy these dangerous acts.

About Aarti Sahu

Aarti Sahu, known on Instagram as “it’s aarti sahu”, has over 4.1 million followers and more than 5,000 posts on the account. Her recent reels went viral, gaining millions of likes.

