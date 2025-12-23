MP News: Man Shoots Girlfriend For Objecting After Family Fixes His Arranged Marriage

MP News: Man Shoots Girlfriend In Gwalior For ‘Becoming Obstacle’ After His Marriage Was Fixed Elsewhere, Arrested With Illegal Firearm | AI Generated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly tried to shoot dead his girlfriend after a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday. The bullet hit her shoulder, and she is currently undergoing treatment.

The accused's family fixed his marriage somewhere else, to which his girlfriend raised objection. This made the man furious and he attempted to kill her.

He has been arrested and his pistol was seized.

According to reports, the incident took place in Govardhan Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Gola Ka Mandir police station, where the accused has been identified as Monu Joshi.

Reports suggested Monu was in a relationship with the victim, but tensions arose after Monu’s marriage was arranged elsewhere, leading to frequent disputes. The accused confessed that he shot her because she was becoming an obstacle in his impending marriage.

On the night of the incident, Monu reportedly visited his girlfriend's place to confront her about the matter, but the conversation escalated, and in a fit of rage, he shot her.

According to the woman, the accused missed his first shot, but the second bullet struck her. The girl sustained bullet wounds on her shoulders. Her family took her to the hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

The accused was arrested, and police have recovered an illegal firearm from his possession.

According to reports, the injured woman, whose husband passed away six months ago, had befriended the accused on social media about four months ago.

Second girlfriend attack in 2 days

Notably, this is second such incident in two days. A similar case was reported from Sheopur on Monday, when a man, with the help of his mother, allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death.