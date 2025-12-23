Bhopal News: Biker Trapped In Wheels, 9 Injured After Harda-Bhopal Bus Crashes Into Bridge Railing After Near Salkanpur

Chhatarpur/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A biker was trapped in the wheels and atleast nine passengers sustained severe injuries after a speeding bus crashed into the railing of a canal bridge near Salkanpur, Bhopal.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning, when the bus was on its way from Harda to Bhopal. The speeding bus hit the biker, and to avoid further damage, the driver tried to change its course; however, it rammed into the railing of a bridge. The biker got trapped in the bus wheels, while at least nine passengers of the bus were also injured.

The driver's condition is said to be critical. Other passengers sustained serious injuries to the head, hands and legs. One of the women even lost her teeth and was left bleeding.

Ambulances failed to reach the scene

The accident happened around 10:30am near Salkanpur on the Awali Ghat road. 108 ambulances and other emergency vehicles failed to reach the scene. The Salkanpur police outpost team promptly provided first aid to the injured passengers and transported them to the Rehti Community Health Center in their own vehicles.

Another bus of the same travel company collided with a dumper, 12 hours ago

Another us of the same travel company collided with a dumper truck in Salkanpur 12 hours ago around 9:30am on Monday night. Passengers sustained minor injuries. The bus driver claimed that the dumper driver was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the road, and that the bus swerved to avoid him, resulting in the collision with the roadside ditch. However, local residents claimed that the driver's recklessness led to the accident.