Madhya Pradesh December 23, 2025 Weather Updates: Snowfall In Gulmarg Intensify Chill; Day Temperature Begin To Slip Further

Madhya Pradesh December 23, 2025 Weather Updates: Icy Northern Winds Blankets State Under Dense Fog; Orange Alert Issued

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Winter has intensified across the state as the northern icy winds brought down daytime temperatures. Morning fog has become dense in several areas.

According to the weather department, continuous snowfall in Gulmarg and Sonmarg in Kashmir is directly impacting the weather in the state, leading to an increase in icy winds, fog, and cold wave conditions.

Dense fog intensifies chills

The northern part of the state is impacted the most by dense fog, which is affecting the transportation. Road and rail traffic was disrupted in Datia and Rewa, limiting the visibility to 50 metres.

An orange alert has been issued for the dense fog and cold-day-like conditions at isolated places in Gwalior, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh.

Meanwhile, moderate fog was observed in several cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Shajapur, and Agar-Malwa.

Bright sky with cold conditions

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is likely to remain clear in most parts on December 24 and 25. However, light fog may persist in some areas in the morning. Despite the clear skies, the cold will intensify, especially with a drop in nighttime temperatures.

Temperature in major cities

Earlier on Monday, Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 24.7°C, while it recorded a night temperature of 8.8°C after a rise of 2 degrees. However, it is still 1.5°C below normal.

Indore recorded a day temperature of 26.4°C, while it recorded a night temperature of 8.8°C, which was 1.5°C below normal.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Jabalpur was recorded at 9°C, and in Gwalior at 11.3°C. In several other districts, including Rajgarh, Khajuraho, Satna, Betul, Mandla, Raisen, and Sagar, the mercury hovered between 7°C and 9°C.

According to the meteorological department, a western wind is blowing from the northern belt of the country. This icy wind has triggered chilliness in many cities, so this is the reason even after the rise in temperature, many cities shivered.