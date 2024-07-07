Bhopal: AIIMS Doctors To Operate On 3D Model Organ Before Surgery | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors will now operate on the 3D models of organs of the patients before performing operations on the original organs in AIIMS, Bhopal. Bhopal MP Alok Sharma inaugurated the state-of-the-art Polyjet Digital Anatomy Printer facility at AIIMS Bhopal on Saturday. “The doctors will feed the data and information of organs before surgery and get a 3D model of the organs.

For example, a jaw operation has to be done. The dentist will feed data and all information and he will get a 3-D model of the jaw of the patient. It will help in accurate surgery,” Dr KD Shukla said.

AIIMS director Prof (Dr) Ajai Singh said, "These models accurately replicate the appearance and biomechanical feedback of human tissue, providing a revolutionary tool for medical professionals.”

BMC’s Neemuch Wind, Solar Plants In Loss

Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): The Neemuch-based wind and solar plants of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are running in loss. The plants are facing losses at the rate of Rs 0.17 per unit. The BMC has set up 21 MW solar and 15 MW wind projects in Neemuch. The electricity generated by the plants was to be available at Rs 3.47 per unit and Rs 4.24 per unit, respectively, according to the estimates and proposal.

The Neemuch plant is spread in about 80 acres. The BMC has taken a loan for the same and the repayment with interest amount is pegged at Rs 6 crore annually. Leader of Opposition in BMC Shabista Zaki said, “The BMC plant is in loss at a rate of Rs 0.17 per unit. The BMC commissioner has expressed disappointment on this.

Even this issue was raised in the Mayor–in-Council meeting. All MiC members cornered BMC engineer (electricity) Ashish Shrivastava, who had sketched a rosy picture about the plant at Neemuch.” On the other hand, Ashish Shrivastava said, “Fluctuation regarding profit and loss is a normal thing with such plants. If today, it is in loss, in the coming days, it will be in profit also. Moreover, the loss is due to the rainy season. It is not a big thing for such plants as it happens.”