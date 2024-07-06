 Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vijay Nagar, Amaltas Colony & More; Check Full List Below
Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 7 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Industrial area and nearest areas.

Time: 09:00 Am  to 05:00 Pm

Area: Amaltas Colony, Bhumika Parisar, Deepak Society, Paraspar Colony and nearest areas.

Time: 11:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Vijay Nagar, Valabhnagar, Mangalam Appt.Milk Dairy, V Nagar, Suditi Hospital.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.

