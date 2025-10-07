Shilpa Shetty Questioned By Mumbai EOW For 4.5 Hours At Her Residence In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, are currently under investigation in a Rs 60 crore fraud case. According to EOW sources, Kundra allegedly transferred around Rs 15 crore of the total amount to a company account owned by Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty Questioned By EOW In Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

In the latest development, Shilpa was questioned by EOW officials in Mumbai for over four and a half hours regarding her role and financial involvement in the matter. Officials are said to be verifying the flow of funds and the purpose of the alleged transfers. So far, statements from five people, including Raj Kundra, have been recorded by the authorities.

Shilpa Shetty Shares Bank Details During Interrogation

During the interrogation, Shilpa also revealed information about bank statements and provided details to the police regarding the alleged transactions that took place in the bank account of her advertising company.

The cops took crucial documents from the actress, which the officials are now examining.

In September, the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police recorded the statement of Raj Kundra. Sharing an update, Mumbai Police said, "Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of Rs. 60 crore. A summon was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to Raj Kundra. He was asked to appear before police for the investigation."

Bombay HC Denies Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Phuket Travel Plea

The couple had earlier requested permission from the court to travel abroad for a family vacation in Phuket, Thailand, from October 2 to 5, citing confirmed bookings of travel and stay bookings. However, the Bombay High Court denied their request. They had filed a petition seeking a stay on the lookout notice issued by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Shilpa and Raj's lawyers, Niranjan Mundargi and Keral Mehta, argued that despite a 2021 case against them, the couple had traveled abroad multiple times and returned to cooperate with investigations, asserting they should be allowed to travel while the current probe continues.