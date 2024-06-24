MP Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Drenches 32 Districts In 3 Days; Monsoon Expected To Cover The Entire State By June-End

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has finally arrived in the state of Madhya Pradesh, in a span of 3 days, monsoon has entered 32 districts of the state and is predicted to cover the entire state within the next 5 days. According to the meteorological department, the Gwalior- Chambal region is to be the last spot for the cloud cover.

This time, rainfall is estimated to be up to 106% of the normal. A strong system will be active on June 25-26, causing the entire state to be soaked by monsoon showers.

Earlier, on the night between Sunday and Monday, it rained in 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. Bhopal recorded the highest rainfall at 1.7 inches. Dhar-Sagar received 1 inch, and Satna received 1.2 inches of rainfall. Indore, Khargone, Shivpuri, and Khandwa received half an inch or more of rain. Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Raisen, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Naugaon, Seoni, and Tikamgarh also experienced showers.

In Barwani, on Monday morning, a health worker's Bolero vehicle, while dropping children off at school, got stuck in water on the Goi river bridge. However, everyone was safely rescued in time

What does the India Meteorological Department say?

The Meteorological Department announced the arrival of the monsoon in 26 districts on Sunday, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain. These districts are Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Sidhi, and Singrauli.

Earlier, the monsoon had already entered six districts: Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur. Thus, the monsoon has now reached a total of 32 districts.

Weather predictions for the next two days:

June 25: Yellow alert for rains and thunderstorms in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur and rest other districts of the state.

Weather is expected to be clear in Khandwa and Harda districts.

June 26: Yellow alert for rains and thunderstorms in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur and rest other districts of the state.

Orange alert has been issued for Anuppur, Shahdol and Niwari districts for heavy rains and thunderstorms.