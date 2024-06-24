Madhya Pradesh: 3.5 Yrs On, No Headway In Indore Development Authority Cable Car Project

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cable car project, which is another major project in the city's infrastructure development plan after the Metro project, has been repeatedly delayed for over three-and-a-half year and the Indore Development Authority (IDA) might have to pay Rs 1 crore more just for the feasibility study of project.

For the past three years the IDA has not been able to even conduct a feasibility study despite Rs 75 lakh being earmarked for the survey and on top of it the plan has undergone several changes and the cost of the report has risen to Rs 1.75 crore.

After the announcement by the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhanin 2021 to bring the cable car project to Indore no company had evinced any interest in making a feasibility study of the project and it is only recently that two companies have shown interest with the lowest bid being Rs 1.75 crore.

Earlier, in 2021, at its initial stage, the project was planned to be introduced in the cityís crowded areas for ease of traffic flow and connectivity to markets. It was planned for areas near Rajwada, Bhanwarkuwan, the railway station and others. For this, a company made a presentation to the IDA, but, later, the tender was cancelled due to several reasons. Later, the IDA floated another tender for which one company appeared and one demanded more than the tender amount for the work, due to which it got cancelled.

During this time, announcements were made by the CM and many city politicians on public platforms for bringing the project to the city. Despite this, the IDA has not reached any conclusion.

IDA officials while talking to Free Press said the project was on the priority list of the development authority.

IDA officials said feasibility tenders have been called and two companies both belonging to the government of India - Wapcos and RITES have participated in tender in which Wapcos has proposed sum of Rs 1.75 crore for doing feasibility study.

PROPOSED CABLE CAR PROJECT

It was proposed that the cable car route be developed at four busiest places of the city, including Jawahar Marg to Rajwada, Kalani Nagar to Sudama Nagar, Cloth Market to Maharana Pratap Nagar and Indore Railway Station to Bhanwarkuwan.

PROJECT TIMELINE SO FAR

January 6, 2021:

Then CM makes announcement of cable car while inaugurating the Pipliyahana flyover

April 1, 2021:

Draft plan of cable car project shown by WAPCOS Ltd Co. at a meeting headed by then divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma

June 16, 2021:

MP Shankar Lalwani suggests a cable car project in a letter to then divisional commissioner before the budget session of IDA

June 28, 2021:

Rs 75 lakh is decided in the IDAís Rs 524-crore budget for fiscal 2021-2022 for undertaking a feasibility test of the project

October 27, 2021:

Then collector Manish Singh instructs IDA officials for integration of Metro and cable car project to provide greater facilities to passengers

June 28, 2022:

Then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes announcement on starting a cable car in the city parallel to the Metro Project

January 25, 2024:

IDA board hold meeting. The Union Transport Ministry gives in-principle approval and allocates an initial budget of Rs 1 crore for it