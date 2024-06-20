 Indore: IDA To Develop Mandi, Transport Nagar Near Khandwa Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: IDA To Develop Mandi, Transport Nagar Near Khandwa Road

Indore: IDA To Develop Mandi, Transport Nagar Near Khandwa Road

The development board approves over Rs 161 crore for various infra tenders

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) plans to develop a Mandi and Transport Nagar near Khandwa Road in Morod village, enhancing the city's logistical and market infrastructure. The Mandi and Transport Nagar would come up around 1.5 km away from the road. This information was shared during a meeting of IDAís Board of Directors on Wednesday.

In a significant move towards boosting infrastructure and development in Indore, the Board of Directors approved several key projects and initiatives. The meeting was chaired by divisional commissioner and IDA chairman Deepak Singh. Collector Asheesh Singh, municipal commissioner Shivam Verma and others were present.

Read Also
MP: BSNL Invites Bids For 4 Properties In State, Announces 4G Services
article-image

Key highlights from the meeting included the approval of the revised budget for FY 2023-24 and the budget estimate for FY 2024-25. Detailed financial outlines were presented, with the Board giving green signal to tender bids of a total of Rs 161.63 crore for various infrastructure projects.

The Board also sanctioned Rs 8.85 crore for external electrification, HVAC, fountain installation and civil works at ISBT MR-10 under Scheme Number 139-169A. A decision was also taken for the advancement of construction of a convention centre on a 17-hectare site in Scheme Number 172. The Board resolved to pursue a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for this project and will seek government approval while presenting various development options to the Urban Development and Housing Department. In a digital leap, the Board approved Rs 2.00 crore for digitisation of over 65k files, aiming to streamline and modernise record-keeping.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore Achieves Level 5 Status In PIR-2024 By UN PRME
article-image

Approved tenders

1. Master Plan Road Construction in TPS-08, Bhangya, Shakkarkhedi and Kelodhala with an allocated budget of Rs. 57.68 crore

2. Civil Development Work for the first phase under TPS-03, Lasudia Mori with a budget of Rs 58.21 crore

3. Development Work to bypass Sheraton Hotel from AB Road to MR-11 amounting to Rs 45.73 crore

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Indore Tops In State For Creating Over 20 Lakh Id's So Far Under 'ABHA' Drive By MGM

MP: Indore Tops In State For Creating Over 20 Lakh Id's So Far Under 'ABHA' Drive By MGM

Indore: Woman Delivers Triplets In 26 Weeks, Docs Saved Them By Feeding Through Tube For 50 Days

Indore: Woman Delivers Triplets In 26 Weeks, Docs Saved Them By Feeding Through Tube For 50 Days

Race For Admission: Second Admission List Of UG Counselling Out In MP

Race For Admission: Second Admission List Of UG Counselling Out In MP

Indore: IDA To Develop Mandi, Transport Nagar Near Khandwa Road

Indore: IDA To Develop Mandi, Transport Nagar Near Khandwa Road

Indore: Mid-Day Meal At Malhar Ashram School Raises Eyebrows

Indore: Mid-Day Meal At Malhar Ashram School Raises Eyebrows