Indore: IDA To Develop Mandi, Transport Nagar Near Khandwa Road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) plans to develop a Mandi and Transport Nagar near Khandwa Road in Morod village, enhancing the city's logistical and market infrastructure. The Mandi and Transport Nagar would come up around 1.5 km away from the road. This information was shared during a meeting of IDAís Board of Directors on Wednesday.

In a significant move towards boosting infrastructure and development in Indore, the Board of Directors approved several key projects and initiatives. The meeting was chaired by divisional commissioner and IDA chairman Deepak Singh. Collector Asheesh Singh, municipal commissioner Shivam Verma and others were present.

Key highlights from the meeting included the approval of the revised budget for FY 2023-24 and the budget estimate for FY 2024-25. Detailed financial outlines were presented, with the Board giving green signal to tender bids of a total of Rs 161.63 crore for various infrastructure projects.

The Board also sanctioned Rs 8.85 crore for external electrification, HVAC, fountain installation and civil works at ISBT MR-10 under Scheme Number 139-169A. A decision was also taken for the advancement of construction of a convention centre on a 17-hectare site in Scheme Number 172. The Board resolved to pursue a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for this project and will seek government approval while presenting various development options to the Urban Development and Housing Department. In a digital leap, the Board approved Rs 2.00 crore for digitisation of over 65k files, aiming to streamline and modernise record-keeping.

Approved tenders

1. Master Plan Road Construction in TPS-08, Bhangya, Shakkarkhedi and Kelodhala with an allocated budget of Rs. 57.68 crore

2. Civil Development Work for the first phase under TPS-03, Lasudia Mori with a budget of Rs 58.21 crore

3. Development Work to bypass Sheraton Hotel from AB Road to MR-11 amounting to Rs 45.73 crore