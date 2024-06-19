 MP: BSNL Invites Bids For 4 Properties In State, Announces 4G Services
Detailed auction information is available on MSTC website with application deadline set for July 1, 2024. In 2023, MP circle had auctioned three land parcels that generated Rs 23.63 crore for BSNL.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chief general manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Madhya Pradesh, Sunil Kumar, said BSNL had invited bids for their four properties in the state. 

“As follow-up of Union Cabinet’s 2019 approval of a revival plan for BSNL/MTNL, which includes monetising surplus land and building assets, BSNL has invited bids for 27 surplus properties nationwide, with four parcels in MP located in Dewas, Itarsi, Shahdol and Jabalpur,” Kumar told media persons here on Wednesday.

Responding to a query, Kumar said BSNL would launch 4G services in the state shortly. BSNL subscribers with 2G or 3G SIMs can upgrade to 4G SIMs free of cost at any BSNL customer service centre or authorised franchisee.

In addition, landline connections currently using copper cables will be upgraded to the latest optical fiber technology, enhancing service quality and reliability.

