Navi Mumbai: Apollo Hospitals Introduce New 5G Ambulances On Occasion Of World Emergency Day For Timely Medical Assistance

Navi Mumbai: In order to provide faster, real-time medical interventions during the critical golden hour, new 5G ambulances have been introduced for the first time in Navi Mumbai by Apollo Hospitals. These ambulances are equipped with the latest medical equipment, patient monitoring applications, and telemetry devices that transmit vital health data to the hospital in real-time. Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai (AHNM) launched two 5G connect ambulances on May 27 which was also the World Emergency Day.

AHNM has collaborated with over 500 local communities, conducting approximately 150 activities annually, including 15 ER awareness programs. The hospital promotes the emergency number 1066 and provides a free ambulance service within a 30 km radius. Once the patient is picked up in the ambulance, the high-speed, low latency 5G network ensures continuous communication between the ambulance and the hospital’s command center. This allows for real-time transmission of the patient’s vitals, enabling doctors to make timely decisions and prepare for the patient’s arrival. The near-real-time camera feed allows ER specialist doctors at the hospital to virtually guide paramedics, ensuring immediate medical interventions during transit.

Dr. Nitin Jagasia, Regional Director - Emergency (Western Region), Apollo Hospitals said, "The 5G cardiac ambulance is the latest tool we have introduced. By assessing the patient in the ambulance, the in-hospital specialist team of cardiologists, neurologists, trauma surgeons, and their team members can prepare for the definitive management of the patient upon arrival at the hospital. This latest innovation will further enhance the patient journey towards a happy and healthy outcome,” adding, ““The Golden Hour is crucial for emergency patients. Our scientifically developed emergency system with 1066 ambulance service, 24x7 dedicated care, and seamless communication ensures rapid response, transforming ambulances into hospitals on wheels. With 5G connectivity, remote diagnosis advances preventative healthcare, marking a significant step forward in emergency care."

People who received emergency training and used it to save someone's life are named “Golden Hour Heroes”. Gaurav Mhatre, one of the Golden Hour Heroes, said, "It was an ordinary day until I witnessed a tragic accident involving a 2.5-year-old baby and her parents in Navi Mumbai. Awareness about basic life support training helped me realise that I had to bring her to the hospital immediately. The child has now recovered well. This experience underscores the crucial importance of learning life-saving techniques. I urge everyone to undergo life saver training; together we can make a difference and save lives.”