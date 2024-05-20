Navi Mumbai: Police Arrest Youth, 2 Juvenile Girls For Killing 53-Year-Old Mauritius Man In CBD Belapur | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: CBD Belapur police has arrested a 20-year-old man for his involvement in the murder of the 53 year old Mauritius man. According to the police, the accused along with two other minor girls had killed the deceased Navin Kumar Baboo after he tried to misbehave with the girls. The arrested accused has been identified as Sayyed Mustakeen Khan (20).

Baboo, who has an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), was found dead on Saturday morning at the Parsik hill. He had come from Mauritius around eight months back and was staying at Shabaaz village along with 22 year old son. Both the father and son were in search of employment and the son had finally got a job in a three star hotel.

The accused Khan stayed in the same area that of Baboo and were known to each other since the time Baboo came down here. The minor girls aged 16 and 17, were friends of Khan and eventually Baboo too became friends with them. Since last one month, Baboo often met the girls at various places.

“The girls stayed at footpath near Natraj theatre in Chembur and sold books at Belapur Signal. On Friday midnight, the deceased met the girls near Belapur Railway station and then took them on his bike. They went on Parsik hill wherein the girls had thumbs up and the deceased had beer after which the deceased started misbehaving with the girls to which they took objection and started fighting back. Meanwhile, one of the girls informed Khan about it and he too joined the spot,” senior police inspector Giridhar Gore from Belapur police station said.

By the time Khan had reached, the girls had started hitting him with a stone. Khan too joined them and started hitting Baboo with a stone till he fell dead. During the fight Khan too got injured and has injury on his hand. “We got reliable information about the presence of Khan on PArsik hill on Friday night and hence we nabbed him and interrogated and he confessed to the crime,” assistant police inspector Suresh Dambare from CBD Belapur police station said. Khan was a burji pav seller in Belpur. He was produced before the court and has been remanded to police custody till May 22 while the girls who were picked up from Chembur have been sent to juvenile home in Bhiwandi.