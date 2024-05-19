Navi Mumbai: 13-Yr-Old Boy Rapes & Impregnates His 15-Yr-Old Sister In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police have booked a 13-year-old boy for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old elder sister. The case was registered on Saturday after a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was reported from Vashi General Hospital.

The 15-year-old girl along with her parents had visited the hospital for termination of the pregnancy. The child was three months pregnant, confirmed the police.

Victim's Statement To The Police

According to the statement provided by the victim to the police, "both the siblings had watched porn in the month of December and had decided to try the ‘act’. Both of them found it difficult to do it and hence dropped the idea. But in the month of January, the victim claimed that her younger brother forced himself on her even as she told him not to do it. After she missed her monthly periods, she told her mother about the incident and then the parents took her to hospital,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

About The Victim's Family

The family belongs to Panvel and the incident happened at their residence hence the case is now transferred to the Khandeshwar police station. The parents of the victim work in housekeeping. While the father earns Rs 10,000, the mother earns Rs 8,000 monthly. In order to meet their monthly need of paying Rs 10,000 EMI for their one-room-kitchen house, the father had been doing odd jobs late in the night as well.

According to police, the incident happened when the parents were away for work. The boy would be now produced before the Child Welfare Commission and the further decision would be made by them. The case against the boy is registered for rape under the Indian Penal Code as well as The Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.