UP Shocker: Semi-Naked Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Mosque Premises Near Taj Mahal In Agra; Police Suspect Rape & Murder

Semi-Naked Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Mosque Premises Near Taj Mahal In Agra | Twitter

Agra: In a shocking incident, a semi-naked dead body of a young woman was found inside a mosque complex near the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday. The dead body was recovered by the Uttar Pradesh Police from the mosque, which is located near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal.

The incident has caused a situation of panic in the area. The dead body was spotted by the devotees who reached the mosque to offer prayers in the afternoon, after which they informed the police and the police reached the location.

There are reports that the dead body of a woman who was about 22-years-old was recovered from the premises of the place of worship which is located on the road from Dashahara Ghat to Nagla Paima village, which is situated behind the country's most famous tourist spot, the Taj Mahal. The police suspect that the woman was raped and the dead body was dumped inside the mosque after the murder of the woman.

Face Crushed

There are reports that the face of the woman was crushed so that her identity could not be revealed. The police found marks of multiple injuries on the dead body of the woman and the lower part of her clothing was also missing. It is being suspected that the woman must have known the accused; taking advantage of this, the person brought the woman to the location and possibly raped her.

The accused then killed the woman by smashing her face and other parts of the body with a heavy object out of fear of being caught. There are reports that the woman has not been identified; however, there are claims that the victim was wearing a checkered shirt and a white salwar, which is missing. The police arrived on the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Investigation Underway

The police retrieved the dead body and took the body into custody. The dead body has been reportedly sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated in connection with the matter. The police are examining the CCTV cameras installed in the area and also the cameras installed in other locations of nearby areas. The police also said that they are trying to identify the body and also gathering other clues about the murderer.