Indore's 22-Year-Old Youth Found Dead In Woman's Attire; His Decomposed Body Donning Saree & Bangles Recovered From Rented Room

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth's decomposed body was recovered from his residence in Indore on Saturday morning. The incident was reported from Shanti Nagar in the Bhawar Kuan police station area.

Police found his body draped in a saree, hanging from the ceiling fan, with hands tied at the back and eyes blindfolded. Mysteriously, the door was locked from inside, raising question on whether he died by suicide or murder.

The youth dressed as a bride, donning a saree and lipstick, with green bangles in both hands and a bindi on the forehead, before he allegedly took the extreme step.

Read Also Indore Woman Kills Self After Fiancé Beats Her Up, Breaks Her Teeth Over Petty Fight

Puneet Spoke To His Mom 2 Days Ago

It is estimated that he died two days ago.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Puneet Dubey, a resident of Raisen. He has been preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission in Indore for the last three years. His roommate was out, and he has been living alone since last week. Puneet's father, Tribuhavan Dubey, revealed that Puneet last spoke to his mother two days ago, and he sounded good.

"We did not disturb him after that, thinking he must be busy in coaching classes. However, when we tried to call him a day later, we were unable to connect, and his mobile went switched off. Then we called the hostel, and the staff went to check. They were shocked to find him dead."

The police and parents were informed. His body has been sent for a post-mortem. No suicide note has been recovered.

(With inputs from staff reporter)