Indore: Mother Slits 1.5-Month-Old Infant’s Throat, Detained | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-month-old boy was brutally killed by his own mother, who slit his throat in their house in the Ahirkhedi area under Dwarkapuri police station limits on Thursday.

The blood-soaked body of the infant, identified as Priyansh Padri, was discovered in the afternoon. During autopsy examination, it came to light that the attack was so intense that it cut off his trachea (windpipe) and major arteries and nerves.

At the time of the incident, the boy’s mother, Neha, his one-and-a-half-year-old sister, and his aunt were present in the house. Police said the child’s mother, who has been detained, had allegedly attempted to smother the boy earlier as well.

After committing the crime, Neha ran to her sister-in-law, screaming that something had happened to the boy. When the sister-in-law rushed inside, she found Priyansh lying with his throat slit, soaked in a pool of blood. Police were informed and FSL officials also reached the spot to collect evidence.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Sushil Patel said that during questioning, family members claimed that the boy's mother Neha’s mental condition is unstable and that she had tried to smother the boy around 15 days ago.

They also alleged that she often displayed abnormal behaviour. The father of the deceased, Sunny, who works as a roadside vendor, was not at home at the time of the incident.

The police launched a probe into the case and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.

Another infant killed by mother a week ago

Earlier, on August 15, just a week ago, a two-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother with a wooden stick under the Tejaji Nagar police station limits.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the mother, whose mental condition is reportedly unstable, was distressed by the sound of her daughter’s constant crying.

In a fit of extreme anger, she grabbed a wooden stick and struck the child on the head, killing her instantly.