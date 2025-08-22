 Indore Youth Attacked With Knife For Objecting To Late Night Birthday Celebration On Road; Accused Apologises In Police Custody-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Youth Attacked With Knife For Objecting To Late Night Birthday Celebration On Road; Accused Apologises In Police Custody-- VIDEO

Indore Youth Attacked With Knife For Objecting To Late Night Birthday Celebration On Road; Accused Apologises In Police Custody-- VIDEO

They assured the police and the public that they would not indulge in such heinous acts

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was attacked with a knife after he opposed a birthday celebration in his locality in MP's Indore. The clash, which escalated from a heated argument, left the victim injured and created panic among the residents on Wednesday.

According to police reports, a group of youths were celebrating a birthday on the streets with loud music during the night, which reportedly disturbed the neighbourhood.

Check out the video below:

Altercation breaks out after youth objects loud music

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project
Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block At Vasai Road Yard on August 23–24; No Daytime Block On Sunday
Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block At Vasai Road Yard on August 23–24; No Daytime Block On Sunday

When a local youth objected to the loud music, an altercation broke out between both the group. Enraged by the objection, a youth reportedly took out a knife and attacked him.

Read Also
Indore: Mother Slits 1.5-Month-Old Infant’s Throat, Detained
article-image

The cops promptly booked three youth. In a video that later surfaced, the arrested youths were seen apologising for their actions. They assured the police and the public that they would not indulge in such violent or “heinous” acts in the future.

Earlier on August 11, three people were detained when a dhaba owner was stabbed after he objected to one of them spitting gutkha on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Read Also
Two Stabbed Following Dispute Over Honking In Indore; Heavy Police Force Deployed In Area
article-image

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway. Police officials have also urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Muslim Samaj Withdraws Plea In Supreme Court Over Imambada Land Dispute

Muslim Samaj Withdraws Plea In Supreme Court Over Imambada Land Dispute

Madhya Pradesh: 1,050 Youths Selected By West Discom To Receive Appointment Letters

Madhya Pradesh: 1,050 Youths Selected By West Discom To Receive Appointment Letters

Confusion Over Chief Secretary Crops Up For Third Time In Madhya Pradesh

Confusion Over Chief Secretary Crops Up For Third Time In Madhya Pradesh

Alka Upadhyaya Aspiring To Become Next Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Sent To Loop Line

Alka Upadhyaya Aspiring To Become Next Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Sent To Loop Line

Disturbing Video: Cheated, Indore Woman Jumps From 3rd Floor Of Lover’s House; Survives

Disturbing Video: Cheated, Indore Woman Jumps From 3rd Floor Of Lover’s House; Survives