Indore Youth Attacked With Knife For Objecting To Late Night Birthday Celebration On Road; Accused Apologises In Police Custody-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was attacked with a knife after he opposed a birthday celebration in his locality in MP's Indore. The clash, which escalated from a heated argument, left the victim injured and created panic among the residents on Wednesday.

According to police reports, a group of youths were celebrating a birthday on the streets with loud music during the night, which reportedly disturbed the neighbourhood.

Check out the video below:

Altercation breaks out after youth objects loud music

When a local youth objected to the loud music, an altercation broke out between both the group. Enraged by the objection, a youth reportedly took out a knife and attacked him.

The cops promptly booked three youth. In a video that later surfaced, the arrested youths were seen apologising for their actions. They assured the police and the public that they would not indulge in such violent or “heinous” acts in the future.

Earlier on August 11, three people were detained when a dhaba owner was stabbed after he objected to one of them spitting gutkha on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Read Also Two Stabbed Following Dispute Over Honking In Indore; Heavy Police Force Deployed In Area

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway. Police officials have also urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid taking the law into their own hands.