 Quack Doctors Perform Deliveries, Eye Surgeries In MP's Nalkheda; Reports Indicate Larger Syndicate
Quack Doctors Perform Deliveries, Eye Surgeries In MP's Nalkheda; Reports Indicate Larger Syndicate

Quack Doctors Perform Deliveries, Eye Surgeries In MP's Nalkheda; Reports Indicate Larger Syndicate

The quacks are generally unlicensed practitioners treating seasonal illness and many more

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Network Of Quack Doctors Flourishing In MP's Nalkheda; Locals Fear Risk To Public Health | Representative Image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A network of quacks is growing in Nalkheda city and nearby rural areas, claims locals. These unlicensed practitioners are treating seasonal illnesses, performing deliveries, and offering eye and dental care, as well as treating serious conditions like kidney stones.

With recent weather changes, more people are falling ill with viral infections, leading them to seek help from these quacks. Many innocent patients visit illegal clinics run by individuals without valid medical degrees, risking their health for unproven treatments.

Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At...
These quacks operate openly in urban areas, including Chowk Bazar, Sardar Patel Square, and Jaiswal Colony, charging high fees for medicines they provide from their own stock. They falsely promise cures for serious diseases.

Reports indicate that these quacks are part of a larger syndicate, and their clinics are stocked with various medicines and injections. Despite the obvious danger, local health officials have not taken effective action against them.

WATCH: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scinidia Gifts New Tractor To Youth For Saving Several Lives...
When contacted, Nalkheda's BMO Vijay Yadav said that a team has been formed to address the issue. He assured a permanent solution to the problem.

