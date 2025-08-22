Quack Doctors Perform Deliveries, Eye Surgeries In MP's Nalkheda; Reports Indicate Larger Syndicate

Network Of Quack Doctors Flourishing In MP's Nalkheda; Locals Fear Risk To Public Health | Representative Image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A network of quacks is growing in Nalkheda city and nearby rural areas, claims locals. These unlicensed practitioners are treating seasonal illnesses, performing deliveries, and offering eye and dental care, as well as treating serious conditions like kidney stones.

With recent weather changes, more people are falling ill with viral infections, leading them to seek help from these quacks. Many innocent patients visit illegal clinics run by individuals without valid medical degrees, risking their health for unproven treatments.

These quacks operate openly in urban areas, including Chowk Bazar, Sardar Patel Square, and Jaiswal Colony, charging high fees for medicines they provide from their own stock. They falsely promise cures for serious diseases.

Reports indicate that these quacks are part of a larger syndicate, and their clinics are stocked with various medicines and injections. Despite the obvious danger, local health officials have not taken effective action against them.

When contacted, Nalkheda's BMO Vijay Yadav said that a team has been formed to address the issue. He assured a permanent solution to the problem.